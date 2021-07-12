Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Position Lowered by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lessened its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,024 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 23 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 1.7% of Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 106,580.3% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,555,096 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,483,000 after buying an additional 7,548,014 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,603,212 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $20,371,719,000 after buying an additional 142,586 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,252,720 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $20,364,676,000 after buying an additional 1,377,328 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,877,308,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,278,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,678,564,000 after buying an additional 65,371 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,742.90 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,871.00 and a 12 month high of $3,759.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3,350.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a PE ratio of 71.14, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.23 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,975.00 to $4,075.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,165.46.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $720,596.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at $20,160,471.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total value of $974,890.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,116,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,283 shares of company stock valued at $450,104,986 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

