Amazon.com’s (AMZN) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Argus

Argus reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a report published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $4,000.00 price target on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on AMZN. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $4,165.46.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,719.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,350.32. The company has a market cap of $1.88 trillion, a P/E ratio of 70.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com has a 12 month low of $2,871.00 and a 12 month high of $3,759.99.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $6.25. The business had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. Sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 57.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total transaction of $903,301.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $720,596.46. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,160,471.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 131,283 shares of company stock worth $450,104,986. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

