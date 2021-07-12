American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSE:HOT.UN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSE:HOT.UN) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$4.75.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HOT.UN shares. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. CIBC boosted their price objective on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$3.25 to C$3.75 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$3.00 to C$5.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised American Hotel Income Properties REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$4.50 to C$6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT stock opened at C$4.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 202.41, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.53. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a twelve month low of C$2.25 and a twelve month high of C$4.74. The company has a market capitalization of C$359.77 million and a P/E ratio of -4.21.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties located substantially in the United States. AHIP currently has 112 hotels, and is engaged in growing its portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels in larger secondary markets that have diverse and stable demand.

