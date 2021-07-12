American National Group (NASDAQ:ANAT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $158.58

Shares of American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $158.58 and last traded at $157.46, with a volume of 2436 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $154.67.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $145.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANAT. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of American National Group by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,726 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,196,000 after buying an additional 3,480 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in American National Group by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,733 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in American National Group by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 102,447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,847,000 after purchasing an additional 12,859 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of American National Group by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,873 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,082,000 after purchasing an additional 11,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of American National Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 112,131 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. 61.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American National Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:ANAT)

American National Group, Inc provides life insurance, annuities, property and casualty insurance, health insurance, credit insurance, and pension products in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. It offers whole life, term life, universal life, variable universal life, and credit life insurance products.

