American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Given New $295.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) had its price objective boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $250.00 to $295.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AMT. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on American Tower from $296.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on American Tower from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on American Tower from $244.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on American Tower in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $278.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on American Tower from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $280.83.

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $278.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $126.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.61, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.24. American Tower has a 1 year low of $197.50 and a 1 year high of $280.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $260.79.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.78% and a net margin of 23.40%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Tower will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.19%.

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 18,657 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.11, for a total value of $4,647,645.27. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,348,020.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amit Sharma sold 40,276 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total value of $10,007,780.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,622 shares in the company, valued at $64,510,874.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 60,566 shares of company stock worth $15,067,189. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

