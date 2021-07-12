American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American Vanguard Corporation is a diversified specialty and agricultural products company focusing on crop protection, turf and ornamental markets, and public health applications. The Company has continued its successful strategy of acquiring or licensing both new and well-established product lines that serve numerous high valued market niches. New product development and international expansion also provide an additional stimulus for growth. Through skilful marketing, diligent product registration, quality manufacturing, American Vanguard has positioned itself to capitalize on developing trends in modern agriculture. American Vanguard continues to meet the needs of a world demanding ever-increasing quantities of agricultural products for human food, animal feed, natural fibers and alternative fuels. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on AVD. Roth Capital upped their price objective on American Vanguard from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet downgraded American Vanguard from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on American Vanguard from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of NYSE AVD traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,026. American Vanguard has a 12-month low of $12.68 and a 12-month high of $22.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.19. The firm has a market cap of $529.63 million, a PE ratio of 29.12 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.09. American Vanguard had a return on equity of 5.06% and a net margin of 3.72%. The firm had revenue of $116.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.40 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Vanguard will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other American Vanguard news, insider Peter Porpiglia sold 4,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total transaction of $82,839.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,594 shares in the company, valued at $745,250.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Vanguard in the first quarter worth $1,001,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Vanguard in the first quarter worth $325,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Vanguard in the first quarter worth $6,994,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 19.5% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 192,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,926,000 after purchasing an additional 31,351 shares during the period. Finally, RK Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Vanguard in the first quarter worth $4,970,000. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Vanguard

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

