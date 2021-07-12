American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $19.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “American Vanguard Corporation is a diversified specialty and agricultural products company focusing on crop protection, turf and ornamental markets, and public health applications. The Company has continued its successful strategy of acquiring or licensing both new and well-established product lines that serve numerous high valued market niches. New product development and international expansion also provide an additional stimulus for growth. Through skilful marketing, diligent product registration, quality manufacturing, American Vanguard has positioned itself to capitalize on developing trends in modern agriculture. American Vanguard continues to meet the needs of a world demanding ever-increasing quantities of agricultural products for human food, animal feed, natural fibers and alternative fuels. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on AVD. TheStreet cut American Vanguard from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on American Vanguard from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on American Vanguard from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

AVD stock opened at $17.10 on Friday. American Vanguard has a 1-year low of $12.68 and a 1-year high of $22.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $527.16 million, a PE ratio of 28.98 and a beta of 0.87.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $116.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.40 million. American Vanguard had a return on equity of 5.06% and a net margin of 3.72%. Analysts expect that American Vanguard will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 23rd. American Vanguard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.69%.

In other American Vanguard news, insider Peter Porpiglia sold 4,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total transaction of $82,839.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $745,250.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Vanguard in the first quarter worth about $1,001,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Vanguard in the first quarter worth about $325,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Vanguard in the first quarter worth about $6,994,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Vanguard by 19.5% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 192,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,926,000 after acquiring an additional 31,351 shares during the period. Finally, RK Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Vanguard in the first quarter worth about $4,970,000. 77.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Vanguard

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

