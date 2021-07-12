Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) in a research report released on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $4.50 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Desjardins lowered Americas Silver from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on shares of Americas Silver from $4.50 to $2.25 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Americas Silver from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Americas Silver from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Americas Silver from $3.60 to $2.10 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.40.

NYSEAMERICAN USAS opened at $1.60 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.93. The stock has a market cap of $213.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.35. Americas Silver has a fifty-two week low of $1.42 and a fifty-two week high of $3.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $10.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 million. Americas Silver had a negative net margin of 369.43% and a negative return on equity of 33.28%. Sell-side analysts expect that Americas Silver will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Americas Silver by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 187,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 38,300 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Americas Silver during the 4th quarter worth $826,000. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in Americas Silver by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,397,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,775,000 after buying an additional 686,175 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Americas Silver by 281.5% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 28,435 shares during the period. Finally, swisspartners Ltd. purchased a new stake in Americas Silver during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 24.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

