Ameriprise Financial Inc. Acquires 691,694 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 26.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,298,169 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 691,694 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 1.23% of Match Group worth $453,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MTCH. Edgewood Management LLC acquired a new stake in Match Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,182,791,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Match Group in the fourth quarter worth $344,796,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 4.7% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 22,929,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,150,038,000 after buying an additional 1,022,158 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,505,543 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $530,004,000 after buying an additional 1,014,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,750,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $566,962,000 after buying an additional 961,425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Match Group alerts:

In other news, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.82, for a total value of $347,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,660.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Philip D. Eigenmann sold 10,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,587,986.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,861 shares in the company, valued at $1,587,986.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Match Group in a report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Match Group in a report on Friday, June 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Match Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Match Group from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.47.

NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $162.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $43.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $148.15. Match Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.56 and a 1-year high of $174.68.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $667.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.74 million. Match Group had a net margin of 20.44% and a negative return on equity of 39.56%. Match Group’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Recommended Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.