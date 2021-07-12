Ameriprise Financial Inc. Boosts Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 49.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,762,597 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 582,538 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $429,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Stryker by 10.7% in the first quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,319 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Stryker by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 203,242 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $49,802,000 after buying an additional 14,117 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in Stryker by 1.6% in the first quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 27,777 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,801,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Winslow Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Stryker by 2.6% in the first quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,748 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,810,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Stryker by 5.5% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 51,192 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $12,469,000 after buying an additional 2,652 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

SYK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Stryker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $264.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.00.

In other Stryker news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $27,572,883.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $264.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $256.60. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $176.20 and a 52 week high of $268.04. The company has a market capitalization of $99.62 billion, a PE ratio of 35.16, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.97.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 9.57%. Stryker’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 33.92%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical device products that are used in various medical specialties.

