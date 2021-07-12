Ameriprise Financial Inc. Buys 37,519 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,126,315 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,519 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $364,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Searle & CO. grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 6,418 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 240 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 937 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 842 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 140 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NOC opened at $371.82 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $369.82. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $282.88 and a twelve month high of $379.03. The stock has a market cap of $59.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.48 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.40% and a net margin of 12.10%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is 26.55%.

In related news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 4,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total transaction of $1,730,628.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,146,641.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total value of $1,042,390.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,019 shares in the company, valued at $3,527,088.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NOC shares. Susquehanna upped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $391.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Northrop Grumman has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $398.60.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

