Ameriprise Financial Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 33.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,218,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,575,482 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 1.79% of State Street worth $522,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of STT. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of State Street by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,679 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter valued at $275,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of State Street by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in State Street by 334.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 23,371 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 17,996 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

STT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of State Street in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on State Street from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded State Street from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on State Street from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on State Street from $103.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.43.

In other news, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.59, for a total value of $321,442.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,458 shares in the company, valued at $1,392,182.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP David C. Phelan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.30, for a total value of $4,215,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,188,917.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

STT stock opened at $84.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. State Street Co. has a 1 year low of $56.63 and a 1 year high of $89.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.67.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The asset manager reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.12. State Street had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 19.59%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.04%.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

