Ameriprise Financial Inc. Reduces Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 14.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,091,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 715,820 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $569,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. New England Research & Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 38.5% during the first quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 28,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,003,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 98.5% during the first quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 5,232 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,045,000. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 22.7% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 62.0% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 16,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after buying an additional 6,172 shares during the last quarter. 72.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.21.

KMB stock opened at $135.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $128.02 and a twelve month high of $160.16. The company has a market capitalization of $45.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $132.29.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 376.18%. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.91%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.