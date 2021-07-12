Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 20,238 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,485,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,238 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $479,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 51,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 677,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,056,000 after buying an additional 54,881 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 255,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,548,000 after buying an additional 5,120 shares in the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 428,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,671,000 after purchasing an additional 25,245 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of IWR opened at $79.82 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $53.14 and a 12-month high of $79.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.16.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.