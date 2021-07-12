Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 2,886,347 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 33.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,779,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,886,347 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $402,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. HRT Financial LP boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 729.0% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 135,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,379,000 after purchasing an additional 119,207 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 67,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,648,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $543,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $282,000.

Shares of BATS USMV opened at $74.99 on Monday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.92.

