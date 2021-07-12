Analysts Anticipate Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.56 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) will report ($1.56) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.30) and the lowest is ($1.96). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals also posted earnings of ($1.56) per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($6.19) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.63) to ($5.15). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($3.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.15) to $0.18. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Alnylam Pharmaceuticals.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.71) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.75) by $0.04. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 153.49% and a negative return on equity of 76.92%. The business had revenue of $177.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.62) EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.07.

In other news, EVP Laurie Keating sold 1,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $267,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,132 shares in the company, valued at $790,328. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.78, for a total transaction of $4,443,773.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 248,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,530,740.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,859 shares of company stock valued at $8,169,062 over the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 121.4% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 52,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 84.0% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALNY traded up $1.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $178.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,154. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $119.29 and a 1-year high of $178.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 4.99. The firm has a market cap of $20.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.44 and a beta of 1.24.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

