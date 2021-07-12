Analysts Anticipate Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.16 Billion

Analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) will post sales of $2.16 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Brighthouse Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.22 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.09 billion. Brighthouse Financial posted sales of $1.71 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 26.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial will report full-year sales of $8.72 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.58 billion to $8.96 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $8.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.27 billion to $8.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Brighthouse Financial.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $2.33. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.60 EPS. Brighthouse Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup upgraded Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, upgraded Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Brighthouse Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.88.

NASDAQ BHF opened at $43.68 on Monday. Brighthouse Financial has a 52 week low of $25.20 and a 52 week high of $49.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.92.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,979,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,336,000 after purchasing an additional 455,988 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,706,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,248,000 after acquiring an additional 70,997 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,724,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,328,000 after acquiring an additional 230,269 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,133,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,130,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,006,000 after acquiring an additional 28,699 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.17% of the company’s stock.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

