Analysts Anticipate Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.16 Billion

Analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) will post sales of $2.16 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Brighthouse Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.22 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.09 billion. Brighthouse Financial posted sales of $1.71 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 26.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.
On average, analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial will report full-year sales of $8.72 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.58 billion to $8.96 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $8.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.27 billion to $8.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Brighthouse Financial.
Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $2.33. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.60 EPS. Brighthouse Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
NASDAQ BHF opened at $43.68 on Monday. Brighthouse Financial has a 52 week low of $25.20 and a 52 week high of $49.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.92.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,979,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,336,000 after purchasing an additional 455,988 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,706,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,248,000 after acquiring an additional 70,997 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,724,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,328,000 after acquiring an additional 230,269 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,133,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,130,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,006,000 after acquiring an additional 28,699 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.17% of the company’s stock.
Brighthouse Financial Company Profile
Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.
