Analysts Anticipate LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $271.01 Million

Equities analysts expect LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) to announce sales of $271.01 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for LendingTree’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $268.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $274.56 million. LendingTree posted sales of $184.33 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LendingTree will report full-year sales of $1.12 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow LendingTree.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $1.39. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 7.47% and a negative net margin of 4.85%. The business had revenue of $272.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.77 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TREE shares. Northland Securities raised LendingTree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on LendingTree from $375.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on LendingTree from $395.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.50.

LendingTree stock traded down $3.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $201.81. The stock had a trading volume of 344 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,102. The company’s fifty day moving average is $203.78. LendingTree has a 1-year low of $164.57 and a 1-year high of $372.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -58.33 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in LendingTree by 2,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in LendingTree in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in LendingTree in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in LendingTree in the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in LendingTree by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period.

LendingTree Company Profile

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

