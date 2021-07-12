Analysts Anticipate Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $363.45 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) will report $363.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Nutanix’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $372.15 million and the lowest is $355.00 million. Nutanix reported sales of $327.87 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Nutanix will report full year sales of $1.37 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.38 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Nutanix.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The technology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $344.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.62 million.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Nutanix from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Nutanix from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Nutanix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Nutanix from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

In related news, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 12,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total transaction of $483,079.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,260 shares in the company, valued at $696,984.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tarkan Maner sold 19,938 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $697,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,594 shares of company stock valued at $1,250,610 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NTNX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,535,000. Generation Investment Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Nutanix by 9.0% in the first quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 18,769,847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $498,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544,339 shares in the last quarter. Atreides Management LP purchased a new position in Nutanix in the first quarter valued at $40,600,000. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in Nutanix by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,443,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,459,000 after purchasing an additional 569,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Nutanix during the 1st quarter worth about $14,677,000. Institutional investors own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NTNX traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $37.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,147,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,152,425. Nutanix has a 12-month low of $19.83 and a 12-month high of $40.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.72.

Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis, an enterprise cloud platform that converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking services; Nutanix Prism, a consumer-grade control plane, which provides management and analytics; and Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution.

