Analysts Anticipate PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.14 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) to post sales of $2.14 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for PVH’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.11 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.16 billion. PVH reported sales of $1.58 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, September 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PVH will report full-year sales of $8.85 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.83 billion to $8.92 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $9.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.11 billion to $9.94 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover PVH.

Get PVH alerts:

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.09. PVH had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 0.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($3.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PVH. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of PVH from $132.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of PVH from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of PVH from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. OTR Global started coverage on shares of PVH in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They set a “positive” rating for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on PVH from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PVH during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of PVH by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 414 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of PVH by 184.8% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 470 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in PVH in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in PVH by 546.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 588 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

PVH traded down $0.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $107.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 978,721. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.46. PVH has a twelve month low of $42.22 and a twelve month high of $121.18. The stock has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 130.18, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.37.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

Featured Article: Green Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PVH (PVH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.