Analysts Anticipate SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) Will Announce Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) will report earnings per share of $0.59 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for SPX FLOW’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.64 and the lowest is $0.55. SPX FLOW posted earnings per share of $0.22 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 168.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SPX FLOW will report full-year earnings of $2.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.51 to $2.67. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $3.09. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow SPX FLOW.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $363.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.62 million. SPX FLOW had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 2.09%. The business’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised SPX FLOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. TheStreet raised SPX FLOW from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on SPX FLOW from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on SPX FLOW from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

SPX FLOW stock opened at $64.73 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 91.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.79. SPX FLOW has a fifty-two week low of $34.00 and a fifty-two week high of $71.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. SPX FLOW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLOW. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in SPX FLOW in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in SPX FLOW in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPX FLOW in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in SPX FLOW by 144.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in SPX FLOW in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPX FLOW Company Profile

SPX FLOW, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, delivers, and services process technology solutions that perform mixing, blending, fluid handling, separation, thermal heat transfer, and other activities. It operates in two segments, Food and Beverage; and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers homogenizers, pumps, valves, separators, and heat exchangers primarily under the APV, Gerstenberg Schroeder, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

