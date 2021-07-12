Analysts Anticipate Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $646.30 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) will announce sales of $646.30 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Summit Materials’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $675.10 million and the lowest is $617.50 million. Summit Materials reported sales of $575.24 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Summit Materials will report full-year sales of $2.45 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.28 billion to $2.53 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.39 billion to $2.66 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Summit Materials.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The construction company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $398.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.77 million. Summit Materials had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 7.20%. Summit Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.48) earnings per share.

SUM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Summit Materials has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.67.

Shares of NYSE SUM opened at $34.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Summit Materials has a 1-year low of $14.36 and a 1-year high of $37.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.76.

In other Summit Materials news, Director Howard L. Lance sold 82,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total value of $2,848,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,994 shares in the company, valued at $3,245,612.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUM. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Materials in the first quarter valued at $120,193,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,030,112 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $161,245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489,467 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Summit Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $28,469,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Summit Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $36,979,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Summit Materials by 117.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,868,671 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,670 shares in the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Summit Materials Company Profile

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

