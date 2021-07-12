Analysts Expect Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $97.98 Million

Equities analysts predict that Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) will report $97.98 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Denny’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $91.60 million to $103.95 million. Denny’s posted sales of $40.16 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 144%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Denny’s will report full year sales of $390.77 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $377.30 million to $408.58 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $435.99 million, with estimates ranging from $416.30 million to $457.11 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Denny’s.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $80.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.63 million. The company’s revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DENN. Wedbush boosted their target price on Denny’s from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Denny’s from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stephens decreased their price objective on Denny’s from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Denny’s from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Denny’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.57.

Shares of DENN stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.14. 266,858 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 599,118. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 201.78, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.79. Denny’s has a twelve month low of $7.87 and a twelve month high of $20.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.11.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Denny’s by 230.9% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 62,201 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 43,404 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Denny’s by 231.5% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 81,310 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 56,784 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Denny’s by 0.9% in the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,086,055 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,668,000 after purchasing an additional 9,572 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Denny’s by 63.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 86,031 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 33,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Denny’s by 2.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 145,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 30, 2020, it had 1,650 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

