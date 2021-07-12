Analysts Expect WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $281.78 Million

Wall Street analysts expect WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) to post $281.78 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for WideOpenWest’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $282.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $280.60 million. WideOpenWest reported sales of $282.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that WideOpenWest will report full year sales of $1.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.12 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $711.10 million, with estimates ranging from $680.50 million to $760.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover WideOpenWest.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $286.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.17 million. WideOpenWest had a net margin of 2.08% and a negative return on equity of 14.27%.

WOW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of WideOpenWest in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Stephens upgraded shares of WideOpenWest from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $7.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James upgraded shares of WideOpenWest from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Truist upgraded shares of WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded shares of WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.86.

Shares of WideOpenWest stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $20.93. The stock had a trading volume of 2,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,168. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.33. WideOpenWest has a fifty-two week low of $4.72 and a fifty-two week high of $21.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 72.24 and a beta of 2.10.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WOW. Claar Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WideOpenWest during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 150.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,672 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 44,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 78.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WideOpenWest Company Profile

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW! tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

