Analysts Expect Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $72.34 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) will post sales of $72.34 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Wingstop’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $74.67 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $67.77 million. Wingstop posted sales of $66.11 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wingstop will report full-year sales of $289.99 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $283.41 million to $296.07 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $334.51 million, with estimates ranging from $320.43 million to $347.41 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Wingstop.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $70.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.31 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 10.74% and a negative return on equity of 15.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Wingstop from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Wingstop from $187.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.06.

WING traded down $2.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $156.05. 6,242 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 474,428. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.31. Wingstop has a one year low of $112.47 and a one year high of $172.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $146.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.38%.

In other Wingstop news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 6,500 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.01, for a total transaction of $923,065.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 4,500 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.49, for a total transaction of $717,705.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,095,570 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wingstop by 9.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,788,781 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $481,818,000 after purchasing an additional 339,858 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wingstop by 0.8% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,755,989 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $223,309,000 after purchasing an additional 14,362 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wingstop by 8.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,375,134 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $174,876,000 after purchasing an additional 111,494 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wingstop by 44.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 887,180 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $112,823,000 after purchasing an additional 272,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Wingstop by 70.8% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 748,018 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $95,125,000 after purchasing an additional 310,044 shares in the last quarter.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 26, 2020, the company had 1,506 franchised restaurants and 32 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 10 countries worldwide.

