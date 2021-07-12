Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Synchrony Financial (SYF)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF):

7/9/2021 – Synchrony Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $52.00 to $63.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/9/2021 – Synchrony Financial is now covered by analysts at Citigroup ETNs linked to the VelocityShares Daily 4X Long USD vs. JPY Index. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock.

7/6/2021 – Synchrony Financial had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $59.00 to $62.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/2/2021 – Synchrony Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $53.00 to $59.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/15/2021 – Synchrony Financial is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/14/2021 – Synchrony Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $49.00 to $56.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/2/2021 – Synchrony Financial had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $56.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE SYF opened at $48.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $21.28 and a 12-month high of $50.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.59.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 18.81%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 33.85%.

In related news, insider Carol Juel sold 8,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $432,178.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Synchrony Financial during the first quarter worth $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Synchrony Financial during the first quarter worth $33,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 1,564.0% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Synchrony Financial during the first quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

