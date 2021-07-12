Analysts Set Dialog Semiconductor Plc (ETR:DLG) Target Price at €63.14

Shares of Dialog Semiconductor Plc (ETR:DLG) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €63.82 ($75.08).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DLG shares. UBS Group set a €67.50 ($79.41) target price on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €67.50 ($79.41) target price on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays set a €67.50 ($79.41) target price on Dialog Semiconductor in a research note on Monday.

Dialog Semiconductor stock traded down €0.18 ($0.21) during trading on Wednesday, reaching €64.88 ($76.33). The company had a trading volume of 57,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,291. Dialog Semiconductor has a 1-year low of €31.29 ($36.81) and a 1-year high of €66.36 ($78.07). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of €65.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.37.

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, backlighting and LED solid-state lighting, and industrial and automotive applications worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Custom Mixed Signal, Advanced Mixed Signal, Connectivity & Audio, and Industrial IoT.

