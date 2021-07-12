Analysts Set KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Price Target at $44.00

Shares of KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.00.

A number of research firms have commented on KBCSY. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of KBC Group in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of KBC Group to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 5th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of KBC Group in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of KBC Group in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of KBC Group in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Get KBC Group alerts:

OTCMKTS:KBCSY traded up $1.76 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $39.49. The company had a trading volume of 38,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,414. The company has a market capitalization of $32.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.04. KBC Group has a twelve month low of $24.09 and a twelve month high of $42.27.

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. KBC Group had a net margin of 22.57% and a return on equity of 12.61%. As a group, research analysts predict that KBC Group will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KBC Group Company Profile

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; and cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, and stockbroking services.

See Also: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for KBC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.