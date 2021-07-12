Analysts Set NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) PT at $205.96

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation, twelve have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $205.96.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $213.00 price target (up previously from $190.00) on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

In related news, CFO Peter Kelly sold 24,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $4,962,149.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,687,375.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NXPI. FIL Ltd increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,267,330 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $678,548,000 after acquiring an additional 651,130 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth about $14,770,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth about $415,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,246 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXPI opened at $205.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.53 billion, a PE ratio of 135.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $199.56. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $114.38 and a one year high of $216.43.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 4.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 8.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.563 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 33.19%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

