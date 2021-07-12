Analysts Set Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) Price Target at $17.00

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TNK shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Teekay Tankers in a report on Friday, May 14th. DNB Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teekay Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Teekay Tankers from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers in the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers in the 1st quarter valued at about $164,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers in the 4th quarter valued at about $171,000. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers in the 1st quarter valued at about $192,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Teekay Tankers in the first quarter worth approximately $234,000. Institutional investors own 24.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TNK traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $13.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 320 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,253. Teekay Tankers has a twelve month low of $8.90 and a twelve month high of $16.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $457.49 million, a PE ratio of -11.21 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.64.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The shipping company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.14. Teekay Tankers had a negative net margin of 5.95% and a positive return on equity of 1.89%. The company had revenue of $142.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.27 EPS. Teekay Tankers’s revenue was down 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teekay Tankers will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teekay Tankers Company Profile

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore Ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

