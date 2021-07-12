Andra AP fonden Buys 2,500 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Andra AP fonden raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 51,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden owned approximately 0.06% of Universal Health Services worth $6,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,347,600 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $185,282,000 after buying an additional 24,289 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 5.0% in the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 28,455 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,796,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the first quarter valued at $153,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 3.2% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 111,870 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $14,922,000 after buying an additional 3,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 18.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,810 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. 85.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on UHS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Universal Health Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Universal Health Services from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Universal Health Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Universal Health Services in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Universal Health Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.18.

Universal Health Services stock opened at $153.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.20. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.00 and a 1 year high of $162.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $155.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.17. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 8.61%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.19%.

In other news, EVP Matthew Jay Peterson sold 5,122 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.82, for a total transaction of $767,378.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,135,036.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 2,483 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.43, for a total value of $368,551.69. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,445,262.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,818 shares of company stock worth $2,109,518 in the last quarter. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

