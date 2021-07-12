Andra AP fonden Has $6.13 Million Stock Holdings in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,400 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $6,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FFIV. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in F5 Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in F5 Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in F5 Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in F5 Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in F5 Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

In other F5 Networks news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.92, for a total transaction of $45,903.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,394,535.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.28, for a total transaction of $274,664.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,955,666.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,843 shares of company stock valued at $3,159,831 in the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of FFIV stock opened at $190.86 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.32, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.79 and a 12 month high of $216.15.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $645.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.98 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 18.60%. F5 Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FFIV. TheStreet downgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $191.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $203.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.07.

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

