Andra AP fonden Has $6.39 Million Stock Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Andra AP fonden lessened its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 21.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 165,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 44,200 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $6,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSX. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 82,659,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,194,787,000 after buying an additional 33,630,705 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $509,837,000. Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in Boston Scientific by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 29,990,892 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,078,173,000 after acquiring an additional 11,161,162 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth about $342,182,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Boston Scientific by 621.3% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,986,649 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $215,220,000 after acquiring an additional 5,156,674 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

BSX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Boston Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.75.

In related news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 9,676 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $387,040.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,562,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 201,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total transaction of $8,727,189.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,081,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,371,893.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 444,352 shares of company stock worth $19,168,812. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BSX opened at $43.59 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.77. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $32.99 and a 1-year high of $44.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $61.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.88.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

