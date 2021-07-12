Andra AP fonden Has $7.05 Million Stock Position in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in KE were worth $7,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in KE by 9.1% in the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in KE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in KE by 12.6% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in KE by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in KE by 12.1% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. 30.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KE stock opened at $40.75 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.51. KE Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.79 and a 12 month high of $79.40.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $1.17. The business had revenue of $20.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.96 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 190.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BEKE shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on KE in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. 86 Research upgraded KE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. China Renaissance Securities upgraded KE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.96.

About KE

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

