Andra AP fonden Sells 200 Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Andra AP fonden cut its stake in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $6,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 7.5% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 19.3% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 102.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 1.8% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Wayfair alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on W shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Wayfair from $370.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Wayfair from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Wayfair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Wayfair from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Wayfair from $326.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $319.18.

NYSE W opened at $303.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $31.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.07 and a beta of 3.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $309.66. Wayfair Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $205.80 and a fifty-two week high of $369.00.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $1.69. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 45.45% and a net margin of 3.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.30) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Wayfair news, CTO James R. Miller sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 19,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,996,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.22, for a total value of $260,998.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 142,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,900,883.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,307 shares of company stock worth $5,977,107. Corporate insiders own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately twenty-two million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers online selections of furniture, dÃ©cor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

See Also: The four types of profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding W? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W).

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.