Andra AP fonden Sells 500 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Andra AP fonden lowered its stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in IDEX were worth $5,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in IDEX during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in IDEX by 112.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in IDEX during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in IDEX by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in IDEX during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IEX opened at $224.27 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $221.40. IDEX Co. has a twelve month low of $155.82 and a twelve month high of $235.76. The company has a market capitalization of $17.03 billion, a PE ratio of 41.69, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 4.37.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.10. IDEX had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 16.13%. The firm had revenue of $652.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.62%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of IDEX from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of IDEX from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of IDEX from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of IDEX from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. IDEX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.88.

In related news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 2,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $493,620.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,824 shares in the company, valued at $2,239,872. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 10,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $2,470,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,893 shares in the company, valued at $2,483,604. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

