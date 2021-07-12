Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Acquired by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 6.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,686,564 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 715,968 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.05% of Anthem worth $4,553,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Souders Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Anthem by 0.9% in the first quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Anthem by 3.1% in the first quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Anthem by 3.0% in the first quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Anthem by 0.8% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bull Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Anthem by 0.5% in the first quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,628,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Anthem alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $379.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Anthem from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $399.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Anthem from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $407.95.

In related news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 1,308 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.02, for a total transaction of $520,610.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,766,065.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO John E. Gallina sold 46,444 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.89, for a total transaction of $18,340,271.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,730,914.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,060 shares of company stock worth $19,376,233. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ANTM traded up $5.51 on Monday, reaching $394.12. The stock had a trading volume of 43,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,210,054. The stock has a market cap of $96.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. Anthem, Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.10 and a 12-month high of $406.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $388.51.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $32.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.98 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.48 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a positive change from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.11%.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.