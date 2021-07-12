AntiMatter (MATTER) Trading 56.6% Lower This Week

AntiMatter (CURRENCY:MATTER) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 12th. Over the last week, AntiMatter has traded down 56.6% against the U.S. dollar. AntiMatter has a total market capitalization of $1.79 million and approximately $603,274.00 worth of AntiMatter was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AntiMatter coin can currently be bought for about $0.0994 or 0.00000297 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get AntiMatter alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002993 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00053898 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003044 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00017349 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002993 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $307.37 or 0.00919258 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000375 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.32 or 0.00093669 BTC.

About AntiMatter

MATTER is a coin. Its genesis date was February 19th, 2021. AntiMatter’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,017,267 coins. AntiMatter’s official Twitter account is @antimatterdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “AntiMatter is a lightweight on-chain DeFi perpetual derivative protocol based on a polarized token model. Antimatter will aim for simplicity and normalization as the main priority for every product released. The initial Antimatter product will be an ETH perpetual put option product where anyone can short and long at any given time with secondary market opportunities (market-making and arbitrage). “

AntiMatter Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AntiMatter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AntiMatter should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AntiMatter using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AntiMatter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AntiMatter and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.