Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,490

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,270 ($16.59) to GBX 1,490 ($19.47) in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the mining company’s stock.

ANTO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Antofagasta to GBX 1,300 ($16.98) and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Antofagasta to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Antofagasta from GBX 1,150 ($15.02) to GBX 1,200 ($15.68) and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Antofagasta presently has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus price target of GBX 1,241.67 ($16.22).

Antofagasta stock opened at GBX 1,442.50 ($18.85) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,570.94. Antofagasta has a 12 month low of GBX 968.40 ($12.65) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,972 ($25.76). The company has a market capitalization of £14.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.67.

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company explores for copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

