Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Price Target Lowered to 1,600.00 at Scotiabank

Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from 1,900.00 to 1,600.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

ANFGF has been the subject of several other research reports. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Antofagasta from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Liberum Capital raised shares of Antofagasta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,450.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,525.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS ANFGF traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.03. The company had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,301. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.30. Antofagasta has a 12 month low of $12.48 and a 12 month high of $27.80.

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company explores for copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

