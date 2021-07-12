Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Price Target Lowered to 1,600.00 at Scotiabank

Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from 1,900.00 to 1,600.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
ANFGF has been the subject of several other research reports. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Antofagasta from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Liberum Capital raised shares of Antofagasta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,450.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,525.00.
Shares of OTCMKTS ANFGF traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.03. The company had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,301. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.30. Antofagasta has a 12 month low of $12.48 and a 12 month high of $27.80.
Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃvar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company explores for copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.
