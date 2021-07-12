Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $85.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 26.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on APLS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.64.

NASDAQ:APLS opened at $67.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.98. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $25.49 and a 12 month high of $73.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 9.25 and a current ratio of 9.25. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of -14.11 and a beta of 1.49.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($2.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.63). On average, equities research analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 149,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total transaction of $7,900,440.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total transaction of $288,312.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 871,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,194,775.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 186,428 shares of company stock worth $9,964,532. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 170.9% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Veritable L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. 80.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases; cold agglutinin disease; C3 glomerulopathy; and other glomerular diseases, such as IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

