APIX (APIX) Price Tops $0.0269

APIX (CURRENCY:APIX) traded down 5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 12th. One APIX coin can now be bought for about $0.0269 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. APIX has a total market cap of $3.25 million and approximately $996,277.00 worth of APIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, APIX has traded 20.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get APIX alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002996 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00054016 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003046 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00017345 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002996 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $307.62 or 0.00921367 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000375 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00005416 BTC.

APIX Profile

APIX (APIX) is a coin. Its launch date was October 8th, 2019. APIX’s total supply is 204,047,845 coins and its circulating supply is 120,644,138 coins. The official website for APIX is apisplatform.io . APIX’s official Twitter account is @Apis11Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . APIX’s official message board is medium.com/apisplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “APIS platform aims to encourage users to join its network by lowering the entry boundary of the Blockchain incentive system. Users can join the system with ease, transparently, with high network security. Along with its own APIS Blockchain network, APIS supports other Masternode, PoS, DPoS projects to provide various options to users and chance for network growth to project teams. “

APIX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade APIX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy APIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for APIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for APIX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.