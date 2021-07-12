Apoletto Ltd Acquires New Position in RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX)

Apoletto Ltd purchased a new position in shares of RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 59,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,000. RLX Technology accounts for 0.1% of Apoletto Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in RLX Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $166,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in RLX Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $777,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in RLX Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $4,308,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in RLX Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $2,244,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in RLX Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $2,035,000. 4.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get RLX Technology alerts:

Separately, initiated coverage on shares of RLX Technology in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

RLX Technology stock opened at $7.96 on Monday. RLX Technology Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.57 and a 52-week high of $35.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.99.

RLX Technology Company Profile

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX).

Receive News & Ratings for RLX Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLX Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.