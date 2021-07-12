Appian Way Asset Management LP Acquires Shares of 52,207 Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Appian Way Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 52,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,115,000. Johnson Controls International accounts for about 1.6% of Appian Way Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,061,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,285,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,061 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 30,296,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,765,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765,174 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 17,881,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,090,000 after purchasing an additional 734,151 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,639,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,252,000 after purchasing an additional 467,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $295,934,000. Institutional investors own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total value of $12,049,320.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John Donofrio sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total transaction of $2,633,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,188,452.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 412,704 shares of company stock worth $27,680,387. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JCI shares. OTR Global upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Johnson Controls International to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.44.

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $70.06 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $50.21 billion, a PE ratio of 29.44, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.31. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $33.54 and a 52 week high of $70.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is presently 48.21%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

