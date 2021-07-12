Appian Way Asset Management LP Invests $744,000 in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (OTCMKTS:DCRNU)

Appian Way Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (OTCMKTS:DCRNU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 73,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $744,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter worth $101,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter worth $101,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter worth $187,000.

DCRNU stock opened at $10.37 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.23. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $11.89.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

