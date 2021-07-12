Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Neumann Capital Management LLC

Neumann Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,457 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,720 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 4.8% of Neumann Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Neumann Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $10,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd lifted its position in shares of Apple by 135.6% during the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Park Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. 56.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AAPL opened at $145.11 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.14 and a twelve month high of $145.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $130.23.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 26.83%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Apple from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Wedbush increased their price target on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. New Street Research lowered shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.07.

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,119,460.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 156,288 shares of company stock valued at $20,778,298 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

