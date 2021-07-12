Apple (LON:J) Price Target Raised to GBX 256

Apple (LON:J) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 225 ($2.94) to GBX 256 ($3.34) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on J. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Apple from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 330 ($4.31) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Apple from GBX 285 ($3.72) to GBX 305 ($3.98) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Apple from GBX 390 ($5.10) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 326.50 ($4.27).

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc is an American multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, that designs, develops, and sells consumer electronics, computer software, and online services. It is considered one of the Big Five companies in the U.S. information technology industry, along with Amazon, Google, Microsoft, and Facebook.

Recommended Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.