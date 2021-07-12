Apple (LON:J) Price Target Raised to GBX 256

Apple (LON:J) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 225 ($2.94) to GBX 256 ($3.34) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on J. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Apple from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 330 ($4.31) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Apple from GBX 285 ($3.72) to GBX 305 ($3.98) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Apple from GBX 390 ($5.10) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 326.50 ($4.27).
Apple Company Profile
Recommended Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?
Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.