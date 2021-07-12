Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Applied UV is focused on the development and acquisition of technology which address infection prevention in the healthcare, hospitality, commercial and residential markets. Applied UV is based in NY. “

Applied UV stock opened at $9.26 on Thursday. Applied UV has a twelve month low of $4.52 and a twelve month high of $35.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $87.07 million and a PE ratio of -15.69.

Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.31 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Applied UV will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Max Munn sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total value of $44,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied UV in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Applied UV in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied UV in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $168,000. 2.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied UV Company Profile

Applied UV, Inc designs, develops, and markets air purification and infection control products in the healthcare, hospitality, commercial, municipal, and residential markets in the United States. The company offers solutions and products in air purification under the Airocide brand and label and disinfection of hard surfaces under the Lumicide brand.

