APYSwap Trading Down 4.4% Over Last Week (APYS)

APYSwap (CURRENCY:APYS) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. One APYSwap coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000406 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, APYSwap has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. APYSwap has a total market cap of $2.21 million and $589,861.00 worth of APYSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003018 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001898 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00045028 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.35 or 0.00112692 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.61 or 0.00158722 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33,142.92 or 0.99994381 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002893 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $317.45 or 0.00957782 BTC.

About APYSwap

APYSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,402,465 coins. APYSwap’s official Twitter account is @apyswap

Buying and Selling APYSwap

