Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Invests $12.18 Million in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 117,800 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,179,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 177.8% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 612 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 679.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,091 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 77.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 899 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 13,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.59, for a total value of $1,395,875.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 116,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,067,095.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Darin S. Harvey sold 6,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.83, for a total transaction of $709,160.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,931,125.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WMS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st.

WMS stock opened at $115.94 on Monday. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.32 and a 52-week high of $118.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $111.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.42 and a beta of 1.38.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The construction company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $443.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.49 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 30.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.99%.

Advanced Drainage Systems Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Pipe, International and Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

